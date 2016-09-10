ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Allkush, 2nd prize winner at the 2005 Highlife Cannabis Cup, is a hashy Kush blend bred by Paradise Seeds of Amsterdam. This resinous flower hails from the “Hippie Trail” that winds through Pakistan and Afghanistan, creating a 75/25 indica-dominant strain that soothes without binding the consumer to the couch. With traditional uplifting cerebral elements and a pleasant sedation on the body, Allkush shines on patients seeking relief from sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression. 

Avatar for Topse110
Member since 2016
Nice one for the evening to relax
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for ericbeaver
Member since 2014
Good indica smoke. Has a mild kush smell/flavour with a hint of honey.
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Borow
Member since 2018
Very uplifting
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for S7ARKILLER
Member since 2018
not a bad hybrid at all good for night time
Talkative
Avatar for Daniel449
Member since 2016
Great indica strain give me a nice stoned
RelaxedSleepy
