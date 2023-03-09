Alpenglow is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, aroused, and creative. Alpenglow has 22% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Alpenglow, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Alpenglow
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Alpenglow strain effects
Alpenglow strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Alpenglow products near you
Similar to Alpenglow near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—