Hybrid

4.8 5 reviews

Cherry Vanilla Cookies

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

Cherry Vanilla Cookies

A cross of Platinum GSC and Ms. Universe, Cherry Vanilla Cookies is an easy-to-grow strain that produces beautiful buds that smell like—you guessed it—cherry, vanilla ice cream, and sweet cookies. An intensely potent strain, Cherry Vanilla Cookies provides a hungry, happy high suitable for more experienced consumers.

 

Reviews

5

Avatar for emoney1107
Member since 2018
Probably the best strain I've ever smoked. The clean euphoric feeling, increased cognition, and mental sharpness it provides is unmatched in my 16 yrs of regular pot smoking. The folks who warn of its potency are likely over-imbibing as this is not a "lets rip a bowl" flower. This is a masterly bred...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for EnchantersNightshade
Member since 2019
Beautiful flower with a cherry smell and a vanilla taste. Heavy body/head high. Cherry Vanilla Cookies is one of the most impressive strains that I’ve tried in a while.
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Ms. Universe
parent
Second strain parent
Platinum GSC
parent
Strain
Cherry Vanilla Cookies

Most popular in