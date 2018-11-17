Bred by Pyramid Seeds from Barcelona, American Pie is a hybrid cross between Power Plant and White Widow that produces a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of pine. Its buds grow densely with a light, lime green color under a thick coat of trichomes and dark orange hairs. American Pie is a potent strain that commands motivation and engagement, making it the perfect pair for a wide variety of activities.
