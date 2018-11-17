ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Pyramid Seeds from Barcelona, American Pie is a hybrid cross between Power Plant and White Widow that produces a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of pine. Its buds grow densely with a light, lime green color under a thick coat of trichomes and dark orange hairs. American Pie is a potent strain that commands motivation and engagement, making it the perfect pair for a wide variety of activities.

 

Avatar for ChelseaChoz
Member since 2018
Very euphoric strain, which is great for those with depression or stress. It's a great strain for calming down after work or a stressful day. It'll be great for the holidays! ;)
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Power Plant
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
American Pie

