Amethyst is a hybrid cannabis strain from the gardens of Zion Botanicals, who crossed parent strains Sage N Sour and Granddaddy Purple. This high-THC 50/50 hybrid provides a clear and focused buzz that sharpens the senses, making this a perfect pair for creative activities, enjoying nature, or productive afternoons. The inhale brings with it sweet and sour flavors ranging from spicy berry to tangy grape.
