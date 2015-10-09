ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 11 reviews

Amethyst

aka Zion's Amethyst

Amethyst

Amethyst is a hybrid cannabis strain from the gardens of Zion Botanicals, who crossed parent strains Sage N Sour and Granddaddy Purple. This high-THC 50/50 hybrid provides a clear and focused buzz that sharpens the senses, making this a perfect pair for creative activities, enjoying nature, or productive afternoons. The inhale brings with it sweet and sour flavors ranging from spicy berry to tangy grape.

Lineage

Sage N Sour
Granddaddy Purple
Amethyst

Most popular in