Amethyst Bud is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Soma Seeds. This strain is a cross between Lavender and Afghani Hawaiian with a deep purple color. Amethyster Bud has a strong and pungent aroma with a round, floral notes on the palate. This strain provides consumers with a pleasant and relaxing high.
