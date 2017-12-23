Amnesi-K Lemon by Kannabia Seed Company is an aromatic sativa created from three wonderful strains. This three-way cross of Amnesia x Lemon Skunk x Jack Herer emits a fresh, zesty aroma of grapefruit and deep autumnal fragrances of split wood and incense. Amnesi-K Lemon imbues the consumer with a happy, stimulating buzz that lends itself to creativity and whimsy. These uplifting effects naturally subdue stress, depression, and fatigue, making it a complementary companion for busy, active cannabis consumers.
