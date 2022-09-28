Amnesia Lemon Haze effects are mostly energizing.
Amnesia Lemon Haze potency is higher THC than average.
Amnesia Lemon Haze is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, happy, and talkative. Amnesia Lemon Haze has 20% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Amnesia Lemon Haze, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Amnesia Lemon Haze weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Amnesia Lemon Haze sensations
Amnesia Lemon Haze helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Amnesia Lemon Haze products near you
Similar to Amnesia Lemon Haze near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—