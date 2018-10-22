Amnesia OG from Karma Genetics combines two of their famous strains, Amnesia and Biker Kush, to produce this sativa-dominant heavy-hitter. Amnesia has won numerous awards and by crossing it with Biker Kush, it creates heavier, full-body effects that pair well with the potent cerebral effects of Amnesia. The flavor profile is both soft and sweet with bubble gum and fruity notes in addition to a spicy, peppery incense flavor. Originally named “Where’s My Bike,” this strain is for experienced consumers looking for a fully encompassing high.