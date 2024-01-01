Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 24%CBD 0.5%

Amnesia Zkittlez Auto

Amnesia Zkittlez Auto is a sativa-dominant autoflowering cannabis strain bred by Fast Buds. This strain genetically blends the old with the new to produce a plant that tastes like fruit cocktail, with a tangy citrus twist. Amnesia Zkittlez Auto grows easily and quickly, with tall, colorful plants that glisten with resin, and offers exemplary uplifting and energizing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Amnesia Zkittlez Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

