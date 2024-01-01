stock photo similar to Animal Sherb Mints
IndicaTHC 31%CBD

Animal Sherb Mints

Animal Sherb Mints is a cannabis strain bred by Council Collective. Animal Sherb Mints is a indica cannabis strain and a cross of Sunset Sherb x Kush Mints. Animal Sherb Mints averages 28 to 34% THC. Animal Sherb Mints's main terpenes are beta-caryophyllene, alpha-humulene, linalool, and beta-pinene. We're still learning more about Animal Sherb Mints, so leave a review.

Strain spotlight

Animal Sherb Mints strain genetics