stock photo similar to Animal Sherb Mints
IndicaTHC 31%CBD —
Animal Sherb Mints
write a review
Animal Sherb Mints is a cannabis strain bred by Council Collective. Animal Sherb Mints is a indica cannabis strain and a cross of Sunset Sherb x Kush Mints. Animal Sherb Mints averages 28 to 34% THC. Animal Sherb Mints's main terpenes are beta-caryophyllene, alpha-humulene, linalool, and beta-pinene. We're still learning more about Animal Sherb Mints, so leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Animal Sherb MintsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Animal Sherb Mints products near you
Similar to Animal Sherb Mints near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—