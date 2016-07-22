ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.9 13 reviews

Anonymous OG

Anonymous OG

The 3C Anonymous OG greets the nose with distinctive woodsy, citrus, diesel scent that indica connoisseurs all know and love. Anonymous OG is a 3C Farms select cut of 3C Kushishima. Its round dense buds are wrapped in deep green calyxes that drip with resin and glitter with trichomes. The flavor is deep, satisfying the most refined palate. This strain is incredibly relaxing and sedative, and should be consumed in the evening for best results. 

Avatar for stonedpotato69
Member since 2017
This strain puts me to bed every time I smoke it. And when I wake up I feel like I just slept for a year. Also no paranoia whatsoever.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for uprightciti
Member since 2014
Smells like clean old school indica. Nice and drossy. Still able to do night time functions but can't wait to go to sleep.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
This rare Anonymous OG had a THC level of 20%. High made me happy, relaxed, & sleepy. Buds taste & smell was of a sweet earthy citrus. The dense buds were light to medium green in color with brown hairs & crystal trichomes everywhere! An experience worth having.....
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Losman80
Member since 2016
One of the strongest indicas ever hands down. Got the great nights sleep i was looking for .
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for idreamofjacquee
Member since 2016
One of my favorite Indicas great for my sleeping for me since I have a bad time sleeping this is perfect !
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
