Ape Cookies
Ape Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Ape Cookies is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between three cannabis powerplayers, OG Kush, Durban Poison, and Grape Ape. Ape Cookies is around 25% THC and 2% CBD, making this cannabis strain an ideal choice for both moderate and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Jacob Postma of Crown-Canna, Ape Cookies boasts beautiful, trichome-laden buds and a strong baked goods aroma with flavors like sweet, grape, and gas. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ape Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Ape Cookies
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Ape Cookies products near you
Similar to Ape Cookies near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—