Bred by Brothers Grimm Seeds, Apollo 13 Haze crosses their own Apollo 13 with Cinderella 99 and Super Silver Haze. Its sweet citrus flavors linger over classic haze aromas, making this a great strain for anyone looking for a fast-acting cerebral high that will leave you in a daze of contentment.
