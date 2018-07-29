ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Apollo Haze is a collaborative creation of Brothers Grimm and their internet friend, “has_some_sense.” To create Apollo Haze, the Brothers Grimm pollinated a special Genius clone with a Super Silver Haze x Cinderella 99 “The Grail” cut. The offspring that resulted turned out to be outstanding, expressing vigorous growth and strong morphology to support the delicious, resinous buds the plant produces. Apollo Haze has a sweet, fruity aroma and balanced effects that tend to leave the consumer feeling happy and uplifted.

Avatar for OilyOtter
Member since 2018
Had the pleasure of getting a live resin bucket of this stuff. It has a nice head punch and the flavor is very full
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for CubeHaze
Member since 2017
The taste of the strain is really good like a strawberry or that kind of fruit. It was high and talkative. You forget all the stress and stupid things when you smoke it. I really like and recommend. About negatives, not much dry mouth and eyes but a little headche unfortunately..
feelings
RelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Second strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Strain
Apollo Haze

