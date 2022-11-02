Arcata Trainwreck
Arcata Trainwreck effects are mostly energizing.
Arcata Trainwreck potency is higher THC than average.
Arcata Trainwreck is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Arcata Trainwreck - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Arcata Trainwreck sensations
Arcata Trainwreck helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
