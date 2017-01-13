ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. ArcticBlue
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of ArcticBlue

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.8 21 reviews

ArcticBlue

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 21 reviews

ArcticBlue

ArcticBlue is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain cultivated by ArcticBlue Farms. Bred using DJ Short’s Blueberry and another Blueberry indica, you are immediately struck with the sweet and fruity scent of ripe blueberries. Patients may look to this strain to help suppress anxiety and relieve pain.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

21

Show all

Avatar for MidnightGreenery
Member since 2015
This is a new favorite for me!! I have had a very high energy unable to sit down day and as a night cap I smoked a little of this Arctic Blue!! It was an instant body relaxation coupled with that much needed disconnect from the high stress of my day. I was sure I was going to be able to shut it down...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Tjz317
Member since 2016
This is a true Alaska original strain. It is the legacy of the fabled Alaska Thunder Fuck strain. Truly it is a master piece and work of love and art! It leaves you with a deep relaxing mellow high and yet still keeps you motivated it is hands down the best strain on the market!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for mollywoggenstein
Member since 2016
Love this one. It helps my fibromyalgia pain and my anxiety, a rare combination!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for 3ug3n3
Member since 2014
Wonderful, relaxing. Relives pain and stress. A must try.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Gentlehandz
Member since 2015
I have a bad time sleeping and night and this strain helped me get an amazing night of sleep I don't think I even moved!! The blueberry taste was very mild I couldn't really smell any blueberry but I do t buy weed for the smell. I def would recommend this strain and look forward to getting to try ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find ArcticBlue nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry ArcticBlue nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of ArcticBlue
User uploaded image of ArcticBlue
User uploaded image of ArcticBlue
User uploaded image of ArcticBlue
User uploaded image of ArcticBlue

Lineage

Strain parent
DJ Short Blueberry
parent
Strain
ArcticBlue

Products with ArcticBlue

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for ArcticBlue nearby.