ArcticBlue is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain cultivated by ArcticBlue Farms. Bred using DJ Short’s Blueberry and another Blueberry indica, you are immediately struck with the sweet and fruity scent of ripe blueberries. Patients may look to this strain to help suppress anxiety and relieve pain.
