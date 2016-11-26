ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Arjan's Strawberry Haze
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Arjan's Strawberry Haze

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.2 120 reviews

Arjan's Strawberry Haze

aka Strawberry Haze

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 120 reviews

Arjan's Strawberry Haze

Arjan's Strawberry Haze was created by Arjan and introduced on the market in 2006. In 2005, Strawberry Haze won 1st prize at the Green House Very Important Smokers Panel. The buds of Strawberry Haze smell of strawberries and provide a sweet taste, which is heightened when roots are given free reign in soil. It is characterized as a tall plant with long branches. It is a simple plant to grow and maintain, as it is known to be adaptable to humidity. Flowering time is approximately 10 weeks with a THC level up to 20% and CBD of 1.2%.

Effects

Show all

87 people reported 703 effects
Energetic 60%
Happy 59%
Uplifted 57%
Euphoric 55%
Talkative 47%
Depression 37%
Stress 34%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 17%
Insomnia 9%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 27%
Paranoid 13%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

120

more reviews
write a review

Find Arjan's Strawberry Haze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Arjan's Strawberry Haze nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Arjan's Strawberry Haze
User uploaded image of Arjan's Strawberry Haze
User uploaded image of Arjan's Strawberry Haze
User uploaded image of Arjan's Strawberry Haze
User uploaded image of Arjan's Strawberry Haze
User uploaded image of Arjan's Strawberry Haze
User uploaded image of Arjan's Strawberry Haze
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Swiss Sativa
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Strain
Arjan's Strawberry Haze
Strain child
Malakoff
child

Products with Arjan's Strawberry Haze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Arjan's Strawberry Haze nearby.

Most popular in