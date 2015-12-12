Bred by Medical Seeds Co., Malakoff is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain that crosses Strawberry Haze and White Widow. Malakoff tends to hit with a strong cerebral effect, making it a great choice for users who prefer a creative and energizing high. It may also offer therapeutic qualities for those suffering from anxiety or depression. This strain flowers in about 70 to 75 days and can be harvested mid-October.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
