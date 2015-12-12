ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

10 reviews

Malakoff

Malakoff

Bred by Medical Seeds Co., Malakoff is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain that crosses Strawberry Haze and White Widow. Malakoff tends to hit with a strong cerebral effect, making it a great choice for users who prefer a creative and energizing high. It may also offer therapeutic qualities for those suffering from anxiety or depression. This strain flowers in about 70 to 75 days and can be harvested mid-October.

JackFlash712
Member since 2016
First time i tried it..i saw all thinks crossing inside a tube!!!. Very good taste too!! Very Energetic!!!Definitely i loved this strain!!
Creative Energetic Talkative
Kotturdottir
Member since 2016
Creativity boost. Talkative. Easy to focus. Amazing flavor. Easy to grow. Amazing!
Creative Energetic Focused Happy Talkative
Processean93
Member since 2016
Took me a few tokes to get into it, but I've come to appreciate that more and more - this makes it a good strain for sharing, and it's easy to attenuate your dose. After a few hits I found myself in a bright, lucid and upbeat state. Great for hanging with friends. Very stimulating for visual and aud...
Aroused Creative Energetic Focused Happy
Ryguy4477
Member since 2016
Not a bad little bud. Daytime smoke for sure. Light, but very relaxing. For anxiety I recommend. No post purchase remorse. Also from eden in toronto by lonny
Focused Happy Relaxed Talkative
AlgoFacil123
Member since 2016
Focused Relaxed Uplifted
Lineage

Arjan's Strawberry Haze
White Widow
Malakoff

