Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer effects are mostly energizing.
Arnold Palmer potency is higher THC than average.
Arnold Palmer is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk and Redwood Kush. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, creative, and energetic. Arnold Palmer has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Arnold Palmer, before let us know! Leave a review.
