Bred by Lawrence Ringo of SoHum Seeds, Astral Works is a hybrid cross of Harle-Tsu and Tangerine Haze, resulting in a strain with an almost 2:1 CBD:THC ratio. Its buds hold dark purple and green coloring, while also being covered in orange hairs. Drawing from its myrcene and terpinolene terpenes, it has a floral flavoring with herbal and mango tones. Delivering a buoyant head high that isn't as common in CBD strains, Astral Works brings gentle focus and calming clarity to the daily flow of duty and distraction.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
4
judgejb
cbdonly1
dagberg
Kadex
Find Astral Works nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Astral Works nearby.
Lineage
Products with Astral Works
Hang tight. We're looking for Astral Works nearby.