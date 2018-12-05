ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Lawrence Ringo of SoHum Seeds, Astral Works is a hybrid cross of Harle-Tsu and Tangerine Haze, resulting in a strain with an almost 2:1 CBD:THC ratio. Its buds hold dark purple and green coloring, while also being covered in orange hairs. Drawing from its myrcene and terpinolene terpenes, it has a floral flavoring with herbal and mango tones. Delivering a buoyant head high that isn't as common in CBD strains, Astral Works brings gentle focus and calming clarity to the daily flow of duty and distraction.

 

High CBD strain that leans sativa. Green Crack CBD is my favorite as it treats injuries and doesn't leave me tired. Astral Works feels great on the injuries and leans even more alert than GCCBD. I can see this being equally ranked with Green Crack CBD. For some reason the taste gives me the sensat...
My favorite strain. I now know why Pruf wins so many awards with their cultivar. Thank you for this. The low thc sativa dominant cbd is great for my anxiety as most indica cbd and mercine heavy cbd strains produce a body high that gives me anxiety. This is relaxing medicine that calms my mind result...
Normally I have a very low tolerance to THC, but the CBD/THC ratio in this strain gives a great high that is not too much and definitely allows you to still get out and do things.
Very well put together strain. Clean full body high with a energetic yet body relaxing effect. Highly recommended!
Lineage

First strain parent
Tangerine Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Harle-Tsu
parent
Astral Works

