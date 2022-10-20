Astronaut Ice Cream
Astronaut Ice Cream effects are mostly calming.
Astronaut Ice Cream potency is higher THC than average.
Astronaut Ice Cream is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Space Cake and Killer Cupcakes. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, aroused, and sleepy. Astronaut Ice Cream has 15% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Astronaut Ice Cream, before let us know! Leave a review.
