Killer Cupcakes
aka Cupcakes
Killer Cupcakes effects are mostly calming.
Killer Cupcakes, also known as "Cupcakes," is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Killer Cupcakes. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Killer Cupcakes sensations
Killer Cupcakes helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
