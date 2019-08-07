Atomic Bomb crosses Chemdog with a flavor-packed Kush and Bomb Seeds’ award-winning THC Bomb. The result has a flavor profile with notes of fuel and citrus followed up by some undertones of menthol and berry. The high’s potency and duration make Atomic Bomb ideal for consumers searching a euphoric feeling that lingers for hours.
