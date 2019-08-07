ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Atomic Bomb crosses Chemdog with a flavor-packed Kush and Bomb Seeds’ award-winning THC Bomb. The result has a flavor profile with notes of fuel and citrus followed up by some undertones of menthol and berry. The high’s potency and duration make Atomic Bomb ideal for consumers searching a euphoric feeling that lingers for hours. 

Reviews

3

Probably one of the best highs I’ve had. It was very relaxing and euphoric. I suffer from fibromyalgia, and this helped so much with pain relief! I felt very creative with my thoughts, especially when listening to music. (I was designing my next tattoo in my mind) it also makes you munchie! My high ...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Suffer from multiple health issues and this little beauty assisted me in feeling the best I have in years. Relieved pain so well and completely uplifted my mood. Joined some friends for a jam, singing/rapping, dancing, laughing, playing around with the cool synthesiser. Motivates me to to get up and...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
THC Bomb
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Atomic Bomb

