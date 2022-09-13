Atreyu
Atreyu is a marijuana strain from the breeder Dungeons Vault Genetics. It's a cross of Tres Star Dawg x Purple Vapor, and it is an indica hybrid. Atreyu contains a lot of genes from the Chemdawg line, and a rare purple strain. We're still learning more about Atreyu. Leave a review on its aroma and effects below.
