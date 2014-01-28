ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Avi-Dekel
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Avi-Dekel

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 42 reviews

Avi-Dekel

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 42 reviews

Avi-Dekel

Avi-Dekel is a sativa-dominant strain developed by Tikun Olam to contain high levels of CBD and almost no THC. Its CBD content, reaching as high as 15.8 percent, is intended to treat inflammation as well as sleep and digestive disorders. Avi-Dekel is ideal for patients seeking relief without the psychoactive effects of THC.

Effects

Show all

34 people reported 356 effects
Happy 64%
Relaxed 64%
Uplifted 52%
Focused 41%
Energetic 26%
Pain 70%
Inflammation 55%
Stress 52%
Anxiety 50%
Depression 41%
Dry mouth 32%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 5%
Dry eyes 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

42

write a review

Find Avi-Dekel nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Avi-Dekel nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Avi-Dekel
User uploaded image of Avi-Dekel
User uploaded image of Avi-Dekel
User uploaded image of Avi-Dekel
User uploaded image of Avi-Dekel
User uploaded image of Avi-Dekel

Products with Avi-Dekel

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Avi-Dekel nearby.

Good reads

Show all

5 Great Pain Relief, High-CBD Cannabis Strains From Israel
5 Great Pain Relief, High-CBD Cannabis Strains From Israel

Most popular in