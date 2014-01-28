Avi-Dekel is a sativa-dominant strain developed by Tikun Olam to contain high levels of CBD and almost no THC. Its CBD content, reaching as high as 15.8 percent, is intended to treat inflammation as well as sleep and digestive disorders. Avi-Dekel is ideal for patients seeking relief without the psychoactive effects of THC.
