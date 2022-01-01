Pacman
Pacman is a 2022 marijuana strain strain from Cookies and former Bengals NFL star Adam Pacman Jones. It’s a Seed Junky Genetics cross of Biscotti x Jealousy F2. Pacman smells deeply enticing—sweet, spicey, and dank with GSC family terpenes. Jones said the strain can help manage symptoms of depression, anxiety, pain, and insomnia. (Not to be confused with the older strain, Pac-Man OG.)
