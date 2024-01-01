stock photo similar to Bad Betty
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Bad Betty

Bad Betty is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tina and Strawberries and Cream. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Bad Betty is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetics, the average price of Bad Betty typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bad Betty’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bad Betty, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

