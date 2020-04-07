ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries & Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple. 

Reviews

I’m lucky enough to have obtained an 8th of this high end strain from a grower that is very particular about their crop. It is legal in my state so “good bud” is everywhere but “Great bud!?” Very few an far between so when I get a strain that actually cures my ailments and makes me feel like the fir...
Very smooth with a nice taste.
