Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries & Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
6
Find Strawberries & Cream nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Strawberries & Cream nearby.
Lineage
Products with Strawberries & Cream
Hang tight. We're looking for Strawberries & Cream nearby.