HybridTHC 29%CBD

Banana Breath

Banana Breath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendocino and Banana OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Banana Breath is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Banana Breath typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Banana Breath’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Breath, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

