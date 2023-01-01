Banana Cream Jealousy
Banana Cream Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Cream Cake and 2022 Leafly strain of the year Jealousy. Banana Cream Jealousy is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Cream Jealousy effects include relaxed, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Cream Jealousy when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Good Day Farm x Seed Junky Genetics, Banana Cream Jealousy features flavors like fruity, nutty, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Banana Cream Jealousy typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Banana Cream Jealousy buds are dense and frosty, with shades of green, yellow, and orange. This strain is a smooth and potent smoke that produces a strong and relaxing experience that can melt away stress and pain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Cream Jealousy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
