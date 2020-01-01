ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Banana Puff

Banana Puff

Banana OG and Joseph OG come together to create Banana Puff from the Gage Green Group. This treasured clone-only strain from Southern California tastes like bananas on the exhale, while Joseph OG brings forward a funky smell and dense buds. The high isn’t as heavy as some kush crosses and it’ll leave consumers relaxed without ending up in bed at 7 p.m.

Strain spotlight

Lineage

Strain parent
Banana OG
parent
Strain
Banana Puff

