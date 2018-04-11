ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 31 reviews

Banjo

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 31 reviews

Banjo

Banjo is a savory hybrid cross of Boost and Tangelo. This stimulating flower is a perfect option for enhancing mood and improving outlook. It emits an odd aroma of freshly grated cheese and tangerine zest, but the flavor is sweet and piney. After this strain’s euphoria has settled, the slow body melt begins. This moderate sedation is enjoyable and functional, weighing just slightly on the eyelids and limbs. Enjoy Banjo throughout the day to improve mood and mellow nagging aches and pains. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

31

Avatar for Sfc238
Member since 2018
Amazing Hybrid. Makes me feel very happy and mellow without feeling couch locked. Body high is awesome. I smoke this when i dont feel like doing anythinv besides chillin. I would not smoke this for a functional high. It makes my eyes super red. Smells citrusy and fresh.
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for anastasiacolette
Member since 2018
THIS IS STRONG. Definitely accidentally over did it. Heavy smoker for the past 3yrs, made the mistake of taking a massive bong rip of this brand new strain. Sent me into a full blown panic attack. For 5hrs. I couldn’t feel my heart beat I was so high. It’s so relaxing that I think my body was convin...
feelings
Tingly
Avatar for Skhighwalker
Member since 2019
Method: silicone hand pipe The first time I smoked Banjo I wasn’t very fond. It made me quite anxious and didn’t put me in a happy state of mind. And let’s be honest, it’s smells, AND tastes like shit. Not literal shit of course but, we’ll The second time however, has been an absolute delight. Gone...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for dudecrush
Member since 2015
Good choice to get you moving!
feelings
FocusedTingly
Avatar for MEGTRAN2000
Member since 2018
This strain smells unbelievably musky and is covered in lovely white crystals which turn iridescent in bright light. It's shape, small dense nuggets resembles popcorn and burns with a generous amount of smoke. It gave me a whole body high which helped immensely with my chronic pain. It also gave a f...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

Strain parent
Tangelo
parent
Strain
Banjo

Most popular in