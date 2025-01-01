Bath House
Bath House is a cannabis strain, bred by Umami Seed Co. Umami Seed Co genetics have won over 30 awards around the globe. Their strains include unparalleled flavor profiles, and high-performance varieties that enable cultivators to set themselves apart. Bath House is a cross of Bath Water x Zoda. The full lineage is (Soap x Zonuts) x (Z x Acai Gelato x SeattleSoda). Bath House smells like floor of Portland strip club with notes of eucalyptus, mountain mist, ocean water, and fizzy stripper sweat terps that stain the palate. Bath House is ideal for solventless hashing with thick trichome heads and weak stalks. Leave one of the first reviews on Leafly.
