THC 15%CBG 1%Myrcene
Bavarian Cream effects are mostly calming.
Bavarian Cream potency is higher THC than average.
no flavors reported yet
write a review
Bavarian Cream is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, relaxed, and sleepy. Bavarian Cream has 15% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Bavarian Cream, before let us know! Leave a review.
