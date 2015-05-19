ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. B.B. King
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of B.B. King

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

3.8 17 reviews

B.B. King

B.B. King

B.B. King, named in honor of the Blues musician and songwriter, is an indica-dominant strain bred by MTG Seeds that crosses Blackberry Kush and Space Monster. A sweet and earthy flavor ushers in B.B. King’s sedating effects, which lull both body and mind into deep relaxation. If sleep doesn’t hit you first, be prepared to address a ravenous appetite. This indica typically blooms with dark purple-tipped flowers, highlighting its contrasting blanket of white crystal resin.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

17

Show all

Avatar for TedIn3dee
Member since 2017
B B King is a KOBE strain.B B will have you jamming and relaxing like John Coltrane or Miles Davis seeing musical notes in your sleep.Very Indica dominant just a slight cerebral to her.Buds were golf ball and smell so floral,pungent and skunky.Dont take much to put you on your az like GG or 9 pound ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for sonotkyle
Member since 2017
This is a violent strain. With amazing citrusy taste and a heavy hit . This stuff will get you motivated on a few hits but can put you out for the count.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for natspate
Member since 2015
This strain tastes amazing while vaped. It doesn't have a strong smell and the high is long lasting and intense. I really like it when I am chilling out watching movies or cleaning the house. I only like it for hermit days at home. It's not good for out in public as it comes with a bit of paranoia a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for gordonlang1973
Member since 2015
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappySleepyTingly
Avatar for ManiacMarQ03
Member since 2018
The look was interesting at first. Thought it was like blueberry until you look closer. Totally a mind relaxer. Wrote a song and took care of some house duties that has been long over-due. That was all in a couple of days after trying it. Great stuff 👌🏾
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find B.B. King nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry B.B. King nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of B.B. King
User uploaded image of B.B. King
User uploaded image of B.B. King
User uploaded image of B.B. King

Lineage

Strain parent
Blackberry Kush
parent
Strain
B.B. King

Products with B.B. King

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for B.B. King nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Sweet Pebbles, Blue Wreck, Scott’s OG, CBD Mango Haze, and More
New Strains Alert: Sweet Pebbles, Blue Wreck, Scott’s OG, CBD Mango Haze, and More

Most popular in