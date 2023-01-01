stock photo similar to Bear Claw
HybridTHC 32.5%CBD

Bear Claw

aka Bearclaw, BearClaw

Bear Claw is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bubba Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Bear Claw is 32.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Bear Claw typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bear Claw’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bear Claw, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Similar to Bear Claw near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

