Bear Claw
aka Bearclaw, BearClaw
Bear Claw is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bubba Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Bear Claw is 32.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Bear Claw typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bear Claw’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bear Claw, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
