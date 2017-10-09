ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.7 36 reviews

Bear Dance is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by 303 Seeds. A cross between a Humboldt Snowcap mother (Humboldt Snow x Haze) and a Pure Kush x Uzbeki Hashplant father, this strain delivers a truly funky aroma and flavor that is dominated by lemon zest and herbal undertones. Bear Dance has a tendency to significantly stretch over its 9-11 week flowering period, so make sure you’ve got the canopy space. 

29 people reported 244 effects
Happy 79%
Uplifted 68%
Relaxed 62%
Euphoric 58%
Focused 44%
Depression 41%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 37%
Pain 24%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 6%

Lineage

Pure Kush
