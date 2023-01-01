Berry Bonds
aka Barry Bonds
Berry Bonds, also known as Barry Bonds, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Boo Berry and Blueberry. This strain is 45% sativa and 55% indica. Berry Bonds is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Valley Exclusives, the average price of Berry Bonds typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Berry Bonds’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Bonds, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
