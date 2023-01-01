stock photo similar to Berry Bonds
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Berry Bonds

aka Barry Bonds

Berry Bonds, also known as Barry Bonds, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Boo Berry and Blueberry. This strain is 45% sativa and 55% indica. Berry Bonds is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Valley Exclusives, the average price of Berry Bonds typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Berry Bonds’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Bonds, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Berry Bonds

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Berry Bonds products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Berry Bonds near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight