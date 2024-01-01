stock photo similar to Berry Cobbler
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Berry Cobbler

Berry Cobbler is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Berry Cobbler is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Berry Cobbler typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Berry Cobbler’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Cobbler, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Berry Cobbler

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Berry Cobbler products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Berry Cobbler near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight