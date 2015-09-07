ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 11 reviews

Biddy Early

Biddy Early

Biddy Early is a 50/50 hybrid strain bred by Magus Genetics through crossing Early Skunk with Warlock. Drawing a connection between the War on Drugs and the era of witch hunts, its breeders named this strain after a 19th century healer accused of witchcraft. This hybrid healer works its medicinal sorcery by delievering a balanced, dreamy experience that envelopes both mind and body with unencumbered relief. With a sweet aroma similar to that of candy, Biddy Early offers satisfying yields of crystal-coated buds meant for harvest in the great outdoors.

Reviews

11

Member since 2015
wow. this is insane. if you want a sativa dominant hybrid that blows you away but keeps you at an enjoyable wavelength, try some biddy early! went out and talked all night :D maybe a bit too much actually. dense purple colour on some of the smaller popcorn sized buds too! new fav.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Member since 2014
Yea I have been waiting for someone to review this. Its a great strain I just did it. I did the Serious Seed version of Biddy Early. It was indoor. It was easy. It hates hot air, and make sure it has plenty of oxygen through your roots. I would use extra perlite and soil. If you do that, you will ge...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Member since 2016
I am in love with this strain. She has great gross, the aroma and flavor are the biggest draw for me. With a sweet diesel, floral flavors, she rocks my world!
EnergeticFocusedRelaxed
Member since 2016
One of the best strains I have ever grown, blazed, or experienced. Sweet, diesel fast. Hard nuts with little to no airation. Stone is complete, with an equal head and body high! I will always love and grow this strain!
CreativeFocusedHappy
Lineage

Warlock
Biddy Early

