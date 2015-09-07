Biddy Early is a 50/50 hybrid strain bred by Magus Genetics through crossing Early Skunk with Warlock. Drawing a connection between the War on Drugs and the era of witch hunts, its breeders named this strain after a 19th century healer accused of witchcraft. This hybrid healer works its medicinal sorcery by delievering a balanced, dreamy experience that envelopes both mind and body with unencumbered relief. With a sweet aroma similar to that of candy, Biddy Early offers satisfying yields of crystal-coated buds meant for harvest in the great outdoors.
