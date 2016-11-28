Big Band was created to stabilize the delicious flavor of Bubble Gum with a strong, heavy yielding plant. Chronic, this strain’s second parent, grows massive colas with generous resin production and hybridized sativa effects, making it a natural compliment to Bubble Gum’s indica-dominant qualities. Big Band’s effects are joyful and loud, exhibiting deeply relaxing effects with an assortment of juicy berries of the palate.
