Big Bull by Kannabia Seed Company is a squat indica with award-winning medicinal properties. Winning 2nd Place for Best Indica Seed at the 2012 Treat Yourself Expo in Toronto, Canada, Big Bull (aka Kannabia Special) grows stalky plants with a tantalizing floral aroma. This nearly pure indica offers relaxing effects that are introspective and meditative, making it perfect for relieving stress or engaging in spiritual exercise (yoga, tai chi, etc). Big Bull is one of Kannabia’s easiest strains to grow, having natural mold and pest resistance alongside a quick 60-day flowering cycle and squat morphology.   

Avatar for adam1029
Member since 2017
I really like this strian for its stativa indica and hybrid mix it gives me a very mellow but happy high
feelings
ArousedFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for LACOSTADELWEED
Member since 2018
The buds have a nice sweet, floral flavour. Produces a very pleasant state of relaxation unlike other Indica´s also when you are relaxed it produces a great concentration.
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for ManWithTheKush
Member since 2017
i was given the opportunity to test this strain among colleagues that i work with in our group circle and i discovered new boundaries in my kitchen that i just finishing paying the mortgage on and all i have to say is this is a total face melter and one hell of a good strains, my leaf fly friends
feelings
FocusedHungryUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Early Pearl
parent
Second strain parent
Black Domina
parent
Strain
Big Bull

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

