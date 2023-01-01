stock photo similar to Big League Bubba
Big League Bubba is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bubba Kush and Granddaddy Purple. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Big League Bubba is known to have a THC content of around 20%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an unknown breeder, Big League Bubba features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Big League Bubba typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Big League Bubba's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Big League Bubba, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



