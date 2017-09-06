ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Biker Le’Blanc
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Biker Le’Blanc

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 7 reviews

Biker Le’Blanc

Biker Le’Blanc

A sativa-dominant hybrid rarely found nowadays, Biker Le’Blanc is a dense and resinous strain that combines Raskal’s The White with Hell’s OG (Biker Kush cut). Leading with a skunky, earthy aroma typical of OG varieties, Biker Le’Blanc offers heavily relaxing effects that weigh the body down without causing too much cloudiness in the head. Its THC content is known to stretch to 23%, so proceed with caution if you’re sensitive to cannabis’ psychoactive effects.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

7

Show all

Avatar for FreakyLeafy2016
Member since 2016
Very good head and body high, I find that if you smoke it in the morning your more energized but at night it will put you to sleep, leaf/trim/shake picks up on flavored bong water very well. An overall potent strain that packs one hell of a munchies trip so lock your fridge up.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for moarkush
Member since 2016
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Find Biker Le’Blanc nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Biker Le’Blanc nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Biker Le’Blanc
User uploaded image of Biker Le’Blanc
User uploaded image of Biker Le’Blanc
User uploaded image of Biker Le’Blanc

Lineage

First strain parent
Hell's OG
parent
Second strain parent
The White
parent
Strain
Biker Le’Blanc

Products with Biker Le’Blanc

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Biker Le’Blanc nearby.

Most popular in