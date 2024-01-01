stock photo similar to Black Bubblegum Horchata
HybridTHC 30%CBD

Black Bubblegum Horchata

Black Bubblegum Horchata is a weed strain combining Spritzer x Horchata. It's dark and elegant with a sweet bubblegum front note and a creamy, spicey, dessert fuel finish. Breeder Cannarado made the Spritzer from Runtz x (Grape Pie x MAC). Horchata (Jet Fuel Gelato x Mochi Gelato) gets credited to Wyeast / Compound Genetics. Black Bubblegum Horchata was bred by "Xeno," cloned by Phinest, and growers include Khemia up in Shasta County, CA. Expect indica hybrid effects for night time.

