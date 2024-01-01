stock photo similar to Black Bubblegum Horchata
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
Black Bubblegum Horchata
write a review
Black Bubblegum Horchata is a weed strain combining Spritzer x Horchata. It's dark and elegant with a sweet bubblegum front note and a creamy, spicey, dessert fuel finish. Breeder Cannarado made the Spritzer from Runtz x (Grape Pie x MAC). Horchata (Jet Fuel Gelato x Mochi Gelato) gets credited to Wyeast / Compound Genetics. Black Bubblegum Horchata was bred by "Xeno," cloned by Phinest, and growers include Khemia up in Shasta County, CA. Expect indica hybrid effects for night time.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Black Bubblegum HorchataOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Black Bubblegum Horchata products near you
Similar to Black Bubblegum Horchata near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—