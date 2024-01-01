Black Hole Sun
Black Hole Sun is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Triangle and Sunshine Daydream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Black Hole Sun is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, the average price of Black Hole Sun typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Black Hole Sun’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Hole Sun, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Black Hole SunOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Black Hole Sun products near you
Similar to Black Hole Sun near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—