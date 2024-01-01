stock photo similar to Black Hole Sun
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Black Hole Sun

Black Hole Sun is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Triangle and Sunshine Daydream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Black Hole Sun is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, the average price of Black Hole Sun typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Black Hole Sun’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Hole Sun, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
