  • Leafly flower of Black Triangle
Hybrid

4.7 21 reviews

Black Triangle

Black Triangle

Crossing Florida’s famous Triangle Kush with an ‘88 G13 Hash Plant, Black Triangle is a balanced hybrid. Its buds come packed with terpenes and notes of citrus, pine, earth, and hash spice, making for a refreshing flavor profile that comes on thick. The potent high make this great for an evening with good company and quality conversation.

Avatar for Riotvanbum
Member since 2019
The strong citrus smell of Black Triangle was the initial indicator that I had just purchased 2 o's and a half of a potent, yet rare strain. I had tried to learn more of it before buying, but I was caught by surprise when I land across Black Triangle's Leafly page. No reviews, no pictures. Not a sin...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for WEEDNOTSOSNOB420
Member since 2018
This was the most smooth smoking bud I've had in a very long time. The THC content is quite high and the high that you get is superior to most. You feel it in your body (body buzz) and your head. But, the head high is very clear and uplifting! I would definetly recommend this strain to almost anyone...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for iThinkThere4iSmoke
Member since 2019
I bought a pre-roll of this stuff, and went to pour the bud out like I usually do, to load into a water pipe. I was annoyed because I couldn't get the bud to come out of the cone. I ended up tearing open the joint and found the bud inside to be kind of stuck together and not ground up as much as I'm...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Allen26
Member since 2018
I personally only enjoy smoking kush and this strain is amazing 👌🏽
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for BostonBill
Member since 2015
Picked up a couple pre rolled cones from NETA As a smoker of 35 plus years,I've never been so high of just a couple hits. Will be going back to get 1/8th of flower (max they sell per visit) Night time smoke,great relaxation
Reported
feelings
ArousedRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Triangle Kush
parent
Strain
Black Triangle

