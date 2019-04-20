Crossing Florida’s famous Triangle Kush with an ‘88 G13 Hash Plant, Black Triangle is a balanced hybrid. Its buds come packed with terpenes and notes of citrus, pine, earth, and hash spice, making for a refreshing flavor profile that comes on thick. The potent high make this great for an evening with good company and quality conversation.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
21
Riotvanbum
WEEDNOTSOSNOB420
iThinkThere4iSmoke
Allen26
BostonBill
Find Black Triangle nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Black Triangle nearby.
Lineage
Products with Black Triangle
Hang tight. We're looking for Black Triangle nearby.