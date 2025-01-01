Black Maple
Black Maple
Hybrid
Black Maple potency is higher THC than average.
Black Maple is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co., from a genetic cross of Dulce De Uva x Sherbanger. This strain excels at cannabinoid production and terpene expression, with a blend of high THC, pinene, limonene, linalool, and more. Black Maple has a unique palate of earthy, sugary, and grape notes. Consumers and patients can expect euphoric and relaxing effects; patients with asthma may feel relief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Maple, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
