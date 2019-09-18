Developed by Heath Robinson, Black Rose is well known for purple genetics coming from crossing Black Russian and Shiva Skunk. Black Rose is known to have a potent, powerful high that will floor even the most experienced consumers. Its delicious flavor and aroma profile give off blackberry and currant notes. If you have a chance to try Black Rose, make sure you’ve cleared your schedule for the rest of the day.
Lineage
